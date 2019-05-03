Father of the Year Essay Contest underway

Enter The Times’ 30th Annual Father of the Year Essay Contest

Entries for the 2019 Taylorsville Times’ Father of the Year Contest are being accepted until Thursday, June 6, at 5 p.m.

To enter The Times’ 30th Annual Father of the Year Essay Contest, simply write an essay on why your nominee should be Father of the Year.

The winner will receive a $50 food gift certificate and four tickets to a Hickory Crawdads baseball game.

The winning father and author will be contacted and will be featured in an upcoming issue of The Times. The feature will include a photograph of the father and author, a story about the essay process, and the actual essay. Fathers must be current residents of Alexander County; however, essay authors are not required to live in the county, but must be available for the interview prior to the June 12 publication. The contest is open to all ages, and entries submitted should be written solely by an individual author, including entries by children.

The Taylorsville Times’ staff members and families are not eligible to enter.

Essays should be no more than 500 words (three letters or more), and all entries must be neatly printed or typed. Entries must be signed by the author, and should include the writer’s address and phone number. The father’s name and address must also be included.

The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Entries will be judged by the Times’ staff. Entries should be mailed to The Father of the Year Contest, The Taylorsville Times, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Also, entries can be hand-delivered to The Times’ office at 24 East Main Avenue in Taylorsville, or may be e-mailed to: taylorsvilletimes@taylorsvilletimes.com.