Lorene Greer Rhymer, 77, of Stony Point, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center after a long battle with various health issues.

Lorene was born September 19, 1941, in McDowell County, West Virginia, to Edna Ellen Greer of Jefferson and the late Richard Jackson Greer. She was a member of Winkler’s Grove Baptist Church in Hickory.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Dwayne Rhymer of Terrell; mother, Edna Ellen Greer of Jefferson; brother, Jack Greer and wife Linda of Stony Point; and sister, Joyce Barlow of Crumpler.

A service to celebrate Lorene’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Winkler’s Grove Baptist Church in Hickory. Rev. Dale Faulkenbury and Rev. Paul Deal will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., at the church.

Memorials may be made to Winkler’s Grove Baptist Church, 3320 9th Ave. Dr. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

