Earl Allen Travis, 71, passed away at his residence in Claremont on May 6, 2019.

He was born to the late Paul and Edna Mae Travis on February 10, 1948.

Those left to cherish his memories include a daughter, Kelly Hefner of Taylorsville; two sons, Scott Travis of Claremont, and Randy Travis of Hiddenite; two sisters, Kim Travis and Nora Hayes of Claremont; seven brothers, Paul, Donald “Toot”, Larry, Jim, Dennis, and Ronnie “Runt,” all of Claremont, and Mike Travis of South Carolina.

Visitation for Mr. Travis will be Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service, followed by a graveside service at 3:30 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.