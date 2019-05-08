James “Nickey” Treadway, 71, of Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home after an extensive illness.

Mr. Treadway was born December 2, 1947 to his parents, Reverend Buster Treadway and Evelyn Barlowe Treadway.

Mr. Treadway attended numerous churches including Mountain View Baptist, East Hudson Baptist, Living Waters Fellowship, and Cornerstone Covenant Church.

Nickey loved doing the impossible because he served a big God. He taught everyone about life and walking with God. He was a man after God’s own heart and was also a great counselor.

Nickey had a heart for people and loved to tell them about life and how to live right. Most importantly, he would challenge you about your walk with God and drawing closer to him. One of his questions was, “Where are you headed?”

One of Nickey’s favorite things was racing. He would always try to have the fastest car, lawnmower, go-kart, or mini late model. He would challenge everyone to figure out how and what he was doing to get that fast. On May 8, Nickey beat all of us to the finish line one last time.

Ahead of racing though, Nickey loved to play with and pick on everyone but most of all his grandbabies, sometimes making them laugh until they cried. He was always honest about his love and true in showing his love for his baby Tippy.

Mr. Treadway was preceded in death by Nick Treadway, Lou Sauers Treadway, Daniel Boone Barlowe, and Fancy Daniels Barlowe; two brothers, Paul Milton and John Henkle; a special nephew, Paul; sister-in law, Bonnie Treadway; and nephew-in-law, Leon Moose.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Treadway is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mildred W. Treadway; daughter, Tamara Lynn; sons, Timothy Lee, Simeon Devon, Steven Jeremiah, and Kalem Blake; sister, Diane Treadway; brother, Michael Treadway; special friend, Frankie Haas; and many preachers and special racing friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Mountain View Baptist Church in Taylorsville, with a visitation of family and friends before the service from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. A burial service will follow in the church cemetery. Reverends Mark Moody, Roger Harmond Jr., and Simeon Treadway will be officiating the ceremonies.

