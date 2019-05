************

LAND FOR SALE BY OWNER – 4.85 Acres with creek on back line, located on Hwy. 16 North, Sugar Loaf area in Alexander County. Asking $25,000 OBO. Call 828-446-9798.

LAND FOR SALE – 20 Acre Lot in Rocky Face area. Property includes wooded area, creek, and road frontage on Allen Road. Located half mile from Rocky Face Park. Call 828-632-6201 after 3:30 p.m. for more information.