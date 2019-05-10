Draft Horse & Pony Pull May 11



The 2nd Annual Alexander County Draft Horse Pull will be held Saturday, May 11, at H&H Arena (533 Ned Herman Road, off Hwy. 64/90 West). Gates open at 10:00 a.m., pulling starts at 12:00 noon.

Some 40 teams from 11 states are planning to come to pull in the event, one from as far away as Washington state. There will be 20 draft horse teams and 20 pony teams. Ponies will pull from 12:00-3:00 p.m. and heavies pull from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Draft horses are in heavy (3,420 lb. and up) and light weight (less than 3,420 lb.) classes for a pull length of 27.5 feet. Pony teams will be in seven classes from 32” tall to 44” tall for a 10-foot pull.

Admission is $10 for adults (military/law enforcement ID $5), children under 12 $5, children under 5 enter free. Those attending should bring lawn chairs.

There will be a 50/50 drawing and concessions will be available: McDonald’s burgers, Big D’s desserts, Teen’s & Deen’s chicken-on-a-stick and grilled corn, Abby’s Shiver Shack with shaved ice, and Southern Snacks with many flavors of pork rinds.

Hometown favorite, Dan Jordan, will pull with his massive draft horses Tony and Jake. (Tony just missed being the tallest horse in the world by 1/4”.)

The event will have a couple of very experienced team pullers: Cecil Hall, age 76, and Bill Ely, 72.

Sponsors of the event include: Evans Drug, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Tractor Supply Company, Kody Lee Tree Service, Showroom Curators, and The Taylorsville Times.

Organizers noted the whole concept for the Draft Horse Pull is for this to be an old-fashioned day of good, clean, family-oriented entertainment.

