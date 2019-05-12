Carfene Wilma Clark Shew, 87, of Taylorsville, passed away at her home on May 12, 2019.

She was born to the late Obie Elmore and Nina Rose Clark. Carfene attended Russell Gap Baptist Church, enjoyed gardening, sewing, time with her family, gospel singings, but most of all her salvation and her relationship with her Lord and Savior.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Bates; three brothers, Cody, Clyde and Claude Clark; and a daughter, Darlene Shew.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 69 years, Lonnie L. Shew of the home; a daughter, Wanda Shew Deal (Lee) of Taylorsville; two sons, Lonnie Eugene Shew (Debbie) of Lenoir, and Jimmy Dale Shew (Glenda) of Taylorsville; six grandchildren, Christy, Doug, Brandon, Delena, Stephaine, and Christopher; six great-grandchildren, Tristen, Dakota, Eli, Zeke, Karlee, Mary Jane, and Whitley; two sisters, Christine Woody of Boone, and Cassell Beam of Morganton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Taylor Pennell, Rev. James Bumgarner, and Rev. Gary Jennings will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Shew Family Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

