Geneva Janet Dooley, 78, of NC Hwy 127, Taylorsville went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born May 21, 1940, in Mingo County, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late McKinley and Estella Williams.

She was valedictorian of Liberty High School’s class of 1958 in Williamson, West Virginia. Still passionate about education, in her 30’s, she attended CVCC where she earned an Associate Degree specializing in accounting. She was a homemaker, notary public, and the bookkeeper for the family janitorial business. She also assisted many people in preparing their annual tax returns.

Until her health declined, she was an active member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church, where over the years she served as an usher, deaconess, and as a member of the Pastor’s Aid Committee. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and shared the love of God freely.

In the community, she was known for her excellent cooking, baking, and canning skills. Whether it was country style steak, mustard greens, potato soup, cream cheese pound cake, oyster stuffing, canned pickles, pickled okra, pimento cheese spread, or chow-chow, she was great in the kitchen! She used her passion for preparing food to also look out for the needy, giving them supplies of her canned goods.

She also emphasized the importance of education, encouraging and ensuring that all six of her children attended and completed college.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Evan A. Dooley, six brothers, and four sisters.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 59 years, Alfred Theodore Dooley of the home; two daughters, Sharon D. Simpson (Abdullah el Rashad) of Mooresville, and Angelia Denise Dooley of Durham; four sons, Jeffrey D. Dooley (Carol) of Tallahassee, Florida, Steven E. Dooley (Maribel) of Springfield, Missouri, Christopher D. Dooley (Leisha) of Greensboro, and Rodrick S. Dooley (Karen) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two sisters, Joyce L. Williams of Gambills, Maryland, and Emma J. Stewart of Cleveland, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

The Home-Going Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Liberty Grove Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Pastor Ardeal Roseboro will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made and mailed to: Evan A. Dooley Memorial Scholarship Fund, 305 Ganyard Farm Way, Durham, NC 27703.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

