Kathleen Icenhour Lail, 77, of Conover, went to be with the Lord and was reunited with her daughter, Jolene, on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

She was born July 31, 1941, in Alexander County, to the late Francis Ralph Icenhour and Fleta Warren Icenhour. Kathleen was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 55 years, Marvin Joe Lail, Sr. of the home; son, Marvin Joe Lail, Jr. of Conover; brothers, Russell Brice Icenhour of Hickory, and Owen Ted Icenhour of Hiddenite; and sisters, Betty Icenhour Warren of Taylorsville, and Brenda Icenhour Childers of Taylorsville.

A service to celebrate Kathleen’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover. Rev. Scott Bollinger will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

