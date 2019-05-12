Patterson voted NWC Tennis Player of the Year

Cougar senior is four-time All-Conference selection

ACHS Senior Carter Patterson, the record holder in career singles wins at the school, was voted the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Player of the Year following this past season. The league’s coaches selected Patterson for the award after the senior amassed a 14-2 regular season record.

A four-time all-conference selection at ACHS, Patterson was joined on the All-NWC Team by fellow Cougar senior Cameron White.

The Cougars finished the season with a 7-9 overall record this spring.

Hickory High School Coach Jon Graham was voted the League’s Coach of the Year by his peers.

