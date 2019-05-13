Patsy Evelyn Brock, 71, of Moravian Falls, began her walk with Jesus on May 13, 2019.

Born to Wesley Odell and Patsy Johnson Wingler, Patsy served her community as a teacher’s assistant in the Alexander and Wilkes County school systems until retirement. She was a member at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, enjoyed working in her flower gardens, her pet buddies, and cherished time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Revis Brock, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memories include a son, Freddy and wife CindyLou Brock of Moravian Falls; four grandchildren, Amber Brock Mays of Stony Point, and Hannah, Gabriel and McKenna Grace Brock, all of Moravian Falls; five sisters, Barbra Vanhoy of Albemarle, Janet Surratt of Statesville, and Pam Perry, Debbie Bowers, and Cindy Sides, all of Albermarle; mother-in-law, Pearlee Respy Brock of Moravian Falls; four sisters-in-law, Hattie Garrett, Margret Johnson and husband Lewis, Betty Robinson and husband Ron, and Ellen Dula Brock, all of Wilkesboro; and multiple nieces, nephews, great -nieces, and great-nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019 at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Moravian Falls.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

