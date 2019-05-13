Robert Steven Taylor, 70, of Statesville, passed away at his home Monday, May 13, 2019.

Mr. Taylor was born May 21, 1948 to the late Robert Elmore Taylor and Betty Sue Bumgarner. Mr. Taylor attended South River Baptist Church and was a member of the Gamewell Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by two sons, Steven Brian Taylor and Christopher Scott Taylor.

Mr. Taylor is survived by his spouse, Kathy Stewart of Statesville; daughter, Shannon Adams (Daniel) of Stony Point; and two brothers, Gary Taylor (Vickie) of Calabash, and Tim Taylor (Vonnie) of Dudley Shoals. Mr. Taylor is also survived by his beloved dog, “Chipper.”

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at New Sterling A.R.P. Church in Stony Point with burial to follow in the church cemetery. A visitation with family and friends will be held at the church following the services. Rev. Tim Watson of New Sterling A.R.P and Rev. Chris Thompson of South River Baptist Church will be officiating the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mission Funds of New Sterling A.R.P. Church and South River Baptist Church.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Taylor Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of Mr. Robert Taylor.