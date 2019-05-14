Scooter, car collide, man later dies

The Times received information that Steve Wilkinson Wellman, age 63 of Taylorsville, passed away following injuries he sustained in a vehicle collision last month.

Wellman was seriously injured Tuesday, April 30, 2019, about 6:30 p.m., when the scooter he was riding collided with a car on NC 16 North in the Sugar Loaf Community. Responding agencies included Sugar Loaf, Vashti, and Taylorsville fire departments, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police, Alexander Rescue Squad, and Alexander County EMS.

N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper T.L. Robinette told The Times that the crash involved a Tomos scooter and a 2009 Honda Civic. The Honda was driven northbound on NC 16 by Delores Brown, 49, of Hays (Wilkes County). The scooter operator, identified as Steve Wellman, 63, of Taylorsville, was southbound on NC 16 and was turning left onto Shade Tree Lane across the path of Brown.

Brown had minor injuries and was taken to Wilkes Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Wellman was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Trooper Robinette said Wellman underwent surgery the night of April 30. Wellman died Tuesday, May 7, at Carolinas Medical Center.

(Mr. Wellman’s obituary appears at this link.)