2019 “Buy Local” Challenge has successful run

Thousands of entries poured in to The Times during the 2019 “Buy Local” Challenge through our office and the dozens of partnering businesses which supported the annual economic development event. The event was held in cooperation with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC).

Grand Prize winner was Suma Davidson, of Taylorsville, who won the $1,000 Alexander County Shopping Spree.

Other big winners included Bahamas Cruise winner Gayle Hyman, of Stony Point, and $100 cash winner Sharon Ingram, of Moravian Falls.

A full list of winners appears below on this page.

“Alexander County EDC was thrilled to partner with The Taylorsville Times again this year to sponsor the Buy Local Challenge. Businesses throughout the county reported an increase in participation. Collection boxes were overflowing with completed entry forms! We would like to thank the generous businesses of Alexander County who participated and donated amazing prizes for the Buy Local Challenge. Congratulations to all of the winners! Remember to Buy Local throughout the year! Where you spend your money makes a huge difference in the future of our community,” stated Connie Kincaid, with Alexander County EDC.