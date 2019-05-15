LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PROCEEDINGS

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

17 JT 40

State of North Carolina

County of Alexander

IN THE MATTER OF: B.L.A.B., Minor Child

To: The Unknown Father of the female child with the acronym set forth for her name in the above-styled caption, born 10/2/17 in Catawba County to the Respondent Mother Samantha Vono Blankenship, Respondent.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Alexander County DSS has filed a termination of parental rights action with respect to the above captioned minor child with the Clerk of Superior Court for Alexander County-Juvenile Division. The action seeks to terminate the parental rights of the Unknown Respondent Father. You are directed to file a response to said action within 40 days of the date set forth below. In the event you fail to respond, the Petitioner will seek to terminate your parental rights in accordance with the statutory time periods prescribed by statute.

This the 15th day of May, 2019.

Thomas R. Young

604 7th St. SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel: (828)632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 22398

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

may29-19c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Ralph Toney Stikeleather, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of August, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of April, 2018.

FREIDA K. STIKELEATHER JENNINGS

1918 Coltharp Rd.

Fort Mill, SC 29715

executrix

jun5-19p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Mary Louise Jolly, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of August, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of May, 2019.

HEATH LORICK JOLLY

815 Warren Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jun5-19p

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

19 SP 28

Under and by virtue of the authority contained in a certain Deed of Trust dated April 1, 2013, securing a Note and indebtedness of $47,406.11, which was executed by Jimmy Wade Brown and Juanita Dawn Brown aka Juanita Dawn Edwards Brown, and which is recorded in Book 564, at Page 873, Alexander County Registry, the undersigned having been appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in said Registry, default having occurred in the payment of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust, and at the request of the holder of said Note, the undersigned Substitute Trustee, in accordance with the provisions of said Deed of Trust, will offer for sale at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County Courthouse to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 o’clock a.m. on the 17th day of May, 2019, in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, all of debtors’ right, title and interest in the real property known as 6930 Vashti Road, Hiddenite, NC, 28636, which is more particularly described as follows:

Exhibit A

BEGINNING on a 1/2″ rebar set in the line of Sandra Stevenson Hodge (Plat Book 10, Page 219; Deed Book 504, Page 585), said iron pin being located South 24° 33′ 47″ West 18.88′ from a PK nail set in the traveled way of Vashti Road (SR1403). Thence with Hodge, South 24° 33′ 47″ West 260.90′ to a 1/2″ rebar set. Thence North 63° 26′ 22″ West 8.79′ to a pipe found. Thence North 80° 09′ 03″ West 175.05′ to a pipe found in the line of Jason D. McCurdy and Sarah W. McCurdy (Deed Book 516, Page 375), said pipe being located North 25° 33′ 21″ East 275.06′ from an iron pin found.

Thence with McCurdy, North 25° 33′ 21″ East 260.90′ to a 1/2 rebar set near the Southern right of way of said Vashti Road.

Thence with Vashti Road, South 79° 43′ 18″ East 179.12′ to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

Said property contains 1.05 acres by coordinate calculations. Also included is 2000 Oxford manufactured home bearing serial number OHC011047NCAB.

Together with all privileges and appurtenances thereunto belonging.

Together with a 2000 OXFORD Manufactured Home, VIN# OHC011047NCAB and any additional accessories and furnishings listed in the Manufactured Home Retail Installment Contract and Disclosure Statement (the “Security Agreement), Dated April 1, 2013 executed by Jimmy Wade Brown and Juanita Dawn Brown. Said personal property will be sold pursuant to the terms and conditions of the loan documents, including said Security Agreement, and all modifications, renewals and extensions thereto.

The present title holder of said personal property is: Jimmy Wade Brown and Juanita Dawn Brown.

The record owner of said real property as of a date not more than ten (10) days prior to the posting of this notice is: Jimmy Wade Brown and Juanita Dawn Edwards Brown.

Trustee, or Trustee’s agent conducting the sale, may begin the sale up to one hour after the time fixed herein as provided in NCGS §45-21.23. An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to NCGS §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any tenant who resides in residential real property containing less than 15 rental units that is being sold in a foreclosure proceeding under Article 2A of Chapter 45 of the General Statutes may terminate the rental agreement for the dwelling unit after receiving notice pursuant to G.S. 45-21.17(4) by providing the landlord with a written notice of termination to be effective on a date stated in the notice of termination that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement under this section, the tenant is liable for the rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination payable at the time that would have been required by the terms of the rental agreement. The tenant is not liable for any other rent or damages due only to the early termination of the tenancy. If you are a tenant and have any questions about your legal rights, please consult an attorney.

Said property will be sold subject to taxes, including all transfer taxes associated with the foreclosure, assessments, and any superior easements, rights of way, restrictions of record, liens, or other encumbrances prior to the lien of the deed of trust being foreclosed, said sale to remain open for increased bids for ten (10) days after report thereof to the Clerk of Superior Court. In the event the debtor files a bankruptcy petition prior to the expiration of the 10-day period required by G.S. 45-21.27, an automatic stay of the foreclosure will be imposed in accordance with the Bankruptcy Code (11 U.S.C. §362) and the bidder must pursue relief through the bankruptcy court.

The Substitute Trustee may require the high bidder to deposit cash at the sale in an amount equal to the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or $750.00. If no upset bid is filed, the balance of the purchase price, less deposit, must be made in cash upon tender of the deed. Third party purchasers at sale must pay the tax of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) as required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

Lisa W. Powell

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 1550

High Point, NC 27261

(336) 889-8733

may15-19c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Faye Fox Warlick deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of August, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of May, 2019.

TINA P. DAHLEN

355 Hammer Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

may29-19p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Thomas Wayne Rowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of August, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of May, 2019.

JOHN ANDREW PROPST

2534 Icard Ridge Road

Granite Falls, NC 28630

executor

may29-19p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Beaulah Pope Kerley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of August, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of March, 2019.

SANDRA KERLEY WIKE

4107 Vashti Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

may22-19p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Lowell Wayne Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of July, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of April, 2019.

TRAVIS WAYNE HARRINGTON

269 Rocky Heights Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may15-19p