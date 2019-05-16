Paul William Travis, 75, of Claremont, passed away on May 16, 2019 in Carolina Rehabilitation of Burke County.

Born April 29, 1944, to the late Paul Herman and Edna Mae Huffman Travis, he was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and was retired from Guiltman Corp.

He is survived by a son, Mark Travis; two sisters, Nora Mae Haynes and Kimberly Diane Travis; and six brothers, Donald Eugene, Larry Wayne, Micheal Lee, Jimmy Dean, Dennis Leon and Ronald Franklin Travis.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 6:30-8:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service in Taylorsville and graveside funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Catawba Memorial Park in Conover.

