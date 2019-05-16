Shannon Jerome Flowers, 34, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Carolina Medical Center.

He was born on July 27, 1984, in Forsyth County, the son of Dean Jerome Evans and Stephanie Annee Flowers Connor. Shannon worked for Foothills and Catawba Valley Staffing. He attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

Along with his parents, those left to cherish his memory include his children, Tykese, Keyon, Kaleah and Kaleyce Flowers; his fiancée, Kesha Combs; brothers, Shaun Flowers and Joshua Connor; half-brother, Danny McLain; and half-sister, Belita Linebarger.

Visitation for Mr. Flowers will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Alexander Funeral Service from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. with the funeral service following at 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be with the family at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.