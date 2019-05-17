NWC announces All-League Teams in Women’s Soccer, Golf

Alex trio earns golf honors

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

Following its runner-up finish in the league standings, the Alexander Central Men’s Golf Team placed three players on the Northwestern 3A/4A All-Conference Team.

With the competition of the season last week, NWC officials released the All-League teams for the 2019 season.

Three Cougars earned spots on the All-NWC squad. Juniors Cole Carrigan and Kamden George and sophomore Landon Dula earned All-Conference honors for the ACHS team. The Cougars placed second in the league behind a talented West Caldwell Warriors Team. The Cougars and Warriors earned regional berths following the regular season.

West Caldwell’s dominant effort all season resulted in the Warriors sweeping the league’s top awards. Noah Bumgarner earned Player of the Year honors, while West Coach Kevin Abee was selected as the League’s Coach of the Year.

Erkman voted to All-NWC Women’s Soccer Team

Last week, the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament announced the All-Conference Team for the 2019 Women’s Soccer season.

ACHS was represented on the team by one player. Senior Caroline Erkman, who recently signed to play collegiately at Lenoir-Rhyne University, was selected for the team as the lone Cougar representative.

Hickory and Watauga shared the league title with matching 13-1 conference records. As a result, the Pioneers and Tornadoes swept the league’s top awards.

Izzi Wood of Hickory garnered Player of the Year honors, while Lily Suyao of Watauga was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Hickory’s Lauren Hayes was honored as the Defensive Player of the Year, with Hickory Coach Brian Jillings accepting Coach of the Year accolades.