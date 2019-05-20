Rafford Julius Adams, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away at Westwood Hills in Wilkesboro on Monday, May 20, 2019 after a period of declining health.

Born to the late Philmore and Emma Lou Adams, Rafford worked in the textile industry as a Preventive Maintenance Technician until his retirement, was a member at East Taylorsville Baptist Church since 1976, and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed shooting pool, painting, camping, wood-working, and loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Rafford was preceded in death by three brothers, Ed, Walt and Clyde Adams, and a sister, Vera Osborne.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 59 years, Myrtle Adams; daughters, Gail (Nick) Mossholder of Taylorsville, and Phyllis (Jimmy) Blevins of Moravian Falls; two grandsons, Anthony (Courtney) Benson of Glendale Springs, and Joshua Benson of Moravian Falls; soon to be great-grandson, Noah David Benson of Glendale Springs; sister, Francis McManus of Wilkesboro; along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at East Taylorsville Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Gary Jennings will be officiating. Burial will then be at the Hiddenite Cemetery in Hiddenite with military rites by DAV Chapter 84.

Pallbearers will include: Nick Mossholder, Jimmy Blevins, Anthony Benson, Joshua Benson, Ronnie Barnes, Chris Barnes, Mark Adams, and Mark Jarvis.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.