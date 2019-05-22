Infant Bryan Junior Nelson passed away at birth on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Catawba Medical Center in Conover. Byran was born to Suzanne Christine and Bryan Scott Nelson of Taylorsville.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish the dreams of Bryan include a sister, Faith Lynn Nelson of the home; maternal grandparents, Roger and Joyce Bentley Echerd and Roy and Martha Bentley, all of Taylorsville; parental grandparents, John and Lisa Luskey Davis of Taylorsville; maternal great-grandmother, Maude Echerd of Taylorsville; and paternal great-grandparents, Loyd and Elizebeth Barchers of Florida.

A graveside visitation and service will be conducted Sunday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m. by Rev. Paul Schronce at Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville.

