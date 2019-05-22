Manhunt catches dangerous suspect

(May 22, 2019) UPDATE:

Authorities have arrested a suspect after a manhunt in the Wittenburg area near NC 16 and Wayside Church Road and Chesterfield Acres. More will be released as it becomes available.

He is described as Marty Teague, a white male, approx. 40 years old, bald with a wig of possibly dreadlocks, beige shorts, gray t-shirt, possibly with a beanie cap, and is considered armed and dangerous. Teague is a suspect in a crime that occurred May 17.