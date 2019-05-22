Manhunt catches dangerous suspect
(May 22, 2019) UPDATE:
Authorities have arrested a suspect after a manhunt in the Wittenburg area near NC 16 and Wayside Church Road and Chesterfield Acres. More will be released as it becomes available.
He is described as Marty Teague, a white male, approx. 40 years old, bald with a wig of possibly dreadlocks, beige shorts, gray t-shirt, possibly with a beanie cap, and is considered armed and dangerous. Teague is a suspect in a crime that occurred May 17.
Sheriff Chris Bowman told The Times that a command post was established on Wayside Church Rd. and the State Highway Patrol assisted with Troopers and a helicopter. The NC Dept. of Corrections assisted with bloodhounds. Traffic was being checked in the area for the suspect.
Alexander Co. Schools officials issued an advisory for Wittenburg Elementary, a Code In, then canceled the advisory after the suspect was caught.