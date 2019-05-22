Margaret Fox Pennell, 73, of Hiddenite, passed away May 22, 2019 after an extended illness.

Born November 24, 1945, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Lee Fox, Jr. and Maude Ella Bumgarner Fox.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Little, and a brother, George Fox.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kimberly Pennell James and husband Terry of Taylorsville; granddaughter, Brooke James and fiancé Austin Brown; and grandson, Cody James and girlfriend Bailey Kerley. Survivors also include a sister, Mima Jean Marshall and husband Lynn of Taylorsville; a brother, Wade Fox and wife Karen of Hiddenite; and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret Pennell was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. She retired from Bassett Furniture Company after many years of service. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a faithful caregiver of her mother for many years, and she was a friend to many. During years of good health, she enjoyed working in her garden and yard.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m., at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2600 Old Mountain Road, Hiddenite. Rev. Brian Eades will officiate at the memorial service at 3:00 p.m., with the inurnment in the Mt. Nebo Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Caring Hearts Pregnancy Center, PO Box 164, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

