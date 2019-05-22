************

TIMBER WANTED – Pine or hardwood, 10 acres or more. Select or clear cut. Shaver Wood Products, Inc. Call 704-278-9291 or email: swpjimbo@bellsouth.net.

************

WE BUY ANTIQUES

Clean out attics, garages, basements, barns & estates. Buying junk cars, trucks, vans, hauling off scrap metal, appliances, mowers. Buying advertising clocks, thermometers, signs, lineberry carts. Steve Bolton, 828-308-0606.

************

TIMBER WANTED — Now buying timber, large & small tracts, all timber considered, hardwood or pine. Also, will clean land & lots with timber or without. TEAGUE LOGGING & LUMBER, 828-612-4205.