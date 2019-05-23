Betty Wike Benfield, 86, of Jolly Cemetery Road, Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Taylorsville House following years of declining health.

Mrs. Benfield was born November 3, 1932, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Roby Wike and Cora Harrington Wike.

She was a homemaker and was a life-long member of Salem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, doing yard work, canning, and cooking. She was a great loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Henry Dexter Benfield; and brothers and sisters, Gayton Wike, Lewis Wike, Everette Wike, Waitsel Wike, Floyd Wike, Cloyce Wike, Myrtle Kerley, Francis Pennell, and Helen Reese.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Floyd Henry Benfield; a son, Floyd Bradley Benfield and wife Dana of Taylorsville; a grandson, Ryan Hunter Benfield of Taylorsville; a sister, Gladys Echerd; two brothers, Travis Wike and Wendell Wike and wife Trudy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church. Pastor Reed Shoaff will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Salem Building Fund.

