Phillip Edward Pennell, 45, passed away in Carolina Medical Ctr. Concord, on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Born to the late Leon Morgan Pennell and Mary Cleo Woodring Pennell Griffith, who survives, he was of the Baptist faith. He was retired, having been employed by Davis Specialty, of Taylorsville, and Farley’s Furniture Manufacturing, Conover. He was an avid fisherman and camper. He enjoyed video games.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Randy Griffith of Taylorsville. Phillip has one son, Jonathan Pennell of Fort Bragg; two sisters, Beverly Watts of Hiddenite, and Amy Pennell of Yadkinville; a niece, Holly Bentley of Taylorsville; and a nephew, Brandon Pennell of Taylorsville. A special family friend, Joe Mitchell, has been a care giver during Phillip’s illness.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service, from 1:00-2:30 p.m., with graveside services conducted at Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:00 p.m., Monday. Rev. Roger Keever will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Phillip Pennell Memorial Fund, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

