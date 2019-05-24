Benton, Chapman voted Athletes of the Year

Seniors recognized at Awards Ceremony

On Friday, May 24, Taylorsville Times Sports Editor Donny Pennell, presented the 21st Annual Taylorsvilletimes.Com Athletes of the Year Awards during the Alexander Central Awards Day.

Seniors Olivia Benton and Isaac Chapman were selected as the 2019 winners.

Athlete of the Year nominees are submitted by ACHS Varsity Coaches. The overall winners are selected based on votes by the Cougar Coaches, an internet vote, and a vote by the Times’ Staff. This month, more than 5,000 Taylorsville Times readers cast votes online.

The nominees this year included: Benton, Chapman, Lanie Goforth, Sara Heath, Madison Ratchford, Cooper Castellaw, Carter Patterson, and Lyndon Strickland.

Olivia Benton was a three-sport standout at ACHS during the past year, earning All-Conference honors in volleyball and track & field. She was also a member of the ACHS Indoor Track Team during the winter.

During her career at ACHS, Benton was also an active member of the ACHS Cheerleading Squad. She will continue to cheer in college as she has been selected to the Lenoir-Rhyne University Cheer Team.

She is the daughter of Cassey and Terrance Benton of the Hiddenite Community.

Isaac Chapman is the son of Sonya and Gary Chapman of Sugar Loaf. During his career at ACHS, Chapman became one of the school’s most decorated football players ever. This past season, he was voted the NWC Defensive Player of the Year and was chosen to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, the Blue/Grey Bowl, and the East/West All-Star Game.

Chapman also shined on the wrestling mat. While at ACHS, he captured the school’s second state title in 2018. This past season, he was the state runner-up in the 3A heavyweight division.

He has signed a college scholarship to play football for Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, joining last year’s Athlete of the Year Gunnar Anderson on the Bears’ team.