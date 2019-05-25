Phyllis Peeler Little, 77, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Born Thursday, July 10, 1941, she was the daughter of Walter and Sharlene Peeler.

A celebration of her life will be at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Friendship Lutheran Church with Pastors Carol and Greg Yeager officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to 957 Mobile Cafe, PO Box 95, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

