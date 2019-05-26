Betty King Sides, 76, of Hiddenite, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born November 7, 1942. in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Brian Warren and Lessie Lambert Warren.

She worked several years for the Department of Correction. Prior to working for the Department of Correction, she had worked as a dental assistant. She was also known as having a beautiful lawn, flowers always blooming and water fountains. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence King; her second husband, Jim Sides; five sisters; and a brother.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include a son, Tracy King and wife Peggy of Hiddenite; a grandson, Derrick King and wife Allie of Raleigh; a sister, Luci Patterson and husband Dillon of Hiddenite; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Hiddenite Cemetery. Pastor Scott Hammer will officiate.

The King Family would like to thank the staff of Valley Nursing Center for the loving care that they provided for our mother during her stay there.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Sides Family.