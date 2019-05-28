Stony Point woman dies in collision

A resident of Stony Point has died this week in a traffic collision.

On Monday, May 27, 2019, at approximately 12:10 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to a collision in Iredell County on Old Mountain Road near Old Miller Road. A 2007 Toyota passenger car was traveling east on Old Mountain Road, drove left of center, and collided head-on with a westbound 2007 BMW passenger car, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Toyota, Tanya Marie Roberts, 50, of Stony Point, died while being transported by AirCare to Wake Forest Baptist Health (WFBH) in Winston-Salem. The driver of the BMW, Carter Payne, 17, of Statesville, and a passenger were injured and also transported to Baptist Health, said Trooper Swagger.

Investigators do not suspect impairment. Ms. Roberts was not restrained by a seatbelt.