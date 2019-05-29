Gary Keith Dowdle, 58, of Catawba, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford.

He was born September 1, 1960, in Foley, Alabama, to the late Hazel Smith Ledet. Gary was a member

of First Baptist Church in Claremont.

Those left to cherish his memory include his brothers, Claude Renegar of Catawba, and Kelly Renegar of Taylorsville.

A memorial service to celebrate Gary’s life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Claremont. Rev. Dennis Richard will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford, 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd., Sherrills

Ford, NC 28673.

