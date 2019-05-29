LAND By Editor | May 29, 2019 | 0 ************ LAND FOR SALE – 20 Acre Lot in Rocky Face area. Property includes wooded area, creek, and road frontage on Allen Road. Located half mile from Rocky Face Park. Call 828-632-6201 after 3:30 p.m. for more information. Posted in Classifieds, Land Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts AUTOMOTIVE May 29, 2019 | No Comments » FOR RENT May 29, 2019 | 4 Comments » FOR SALE May 29, 2019 | No Comments » FREE May 29, 2019 | No Comments » GENERAL May 29, 2019 | No Comments »