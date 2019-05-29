William Levit Hammer, 69, of Alspaugh Dam Rd, Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

William was born January 7, 1950, in Catawba County, the son of the late Howell and Helen Shook Hammer.

William was a mechanic and farmer but also was active in the community. He was an auto enthusiast. He had served as chairman of the Alexander Board of Commissioners and chairman of the Alexander County Board of Education. He held several positions in the Brushy Mountain Shrine Club and in the Alexander County Republican Party.

He also was active in Reformation Lutheran Church holding several positions within the congregation including chairman of the congregational council. He was a stockholder of Adams Funeral Home and also served on the board of directors.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-brother, Michael Gaskins.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 45 years, Peggy C. Hammer of the home; son, David William Hammer (Rachel) of Taylorsville; daughter, Sara H. Thick (Graham) of Hickory; half-sisters, Cindy Stevenson of Claremont, and Amanda Hammer of Hickory; and grandchildren, Julian Hammer, and Lance and Jackson Thick.

Celebration of Life Service will be at Reformation Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 1, at 3 p.m., with Rev. Craig Sigmon officiating. William and Peggy would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary today. Burial will be in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Masonic Rites will be performed by members of Lee Lodge #253 of Taylorsville. The family will receive friends 1-2:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be given in William’s memory to the Reformation Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 443 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Pallbearers include: Jerry Hefner, Steve Hammer, Jimmy Shook, Curt Miller, Larry Chapman, and John Lackey.

Honorary pallbearers include: Harry Childers, Latham York, Gail Jolly, and Kenny Navey.

