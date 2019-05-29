************

GARAGE SALE – May 31 and June 1, 7 a.m. – until. Downsizing. 526 Northwood Park, Taylorsville.

MOVING SALE – May 30 – June 1, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 71 Forest Acres Lane, Taylorsville. Furniture, household items, books, and much more.

HUGE YARD SALE – Friday & Saturday, May 31 & June 1, 7 a.m. until – 3421 US Hwy. 64-90 West, Taylorsville. Four – five families.

TOOL & YARD SALE – Saturday, June 1, at 208 Gina Lane, Taylorsville (behind old Wittenburg School).

YARD SALE for God’s Gang – Sat., June 8, 7 a.m. In the yard of Liberty United Methodist Church parsonage across from the church. 1300 Liberty Church Rd., Hiddenite. This is also a moving sale.