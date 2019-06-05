************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

************

USED TIRES FOR SALE – We have a large selection of sizes to fit most cars in stock. CHILDERS USED TIRES, Wilkesboro Hwy. Phone 828-632-3870 or 612-0917.

************

ANTIQUE FURNITURE from estate mansion. Great prices! Text 828-640-3545.

************

USE KENNEL DIP® to treat fleas, ticks, mange, stable flies & mosquitoes where they breed. Rogers Mill. 828-632-3052 (www.fleabeacon.com)

************

7 PC. KING SIZE wicker bedroom suite. Call 632-6074 or 828-244-6361.

************

FOR SALE – Brown vinyl lift chair, electric, hand control. Oversized, weighted @ 500-600 lbs. Goes from standing to flat. Backup battery. Arm covers & plaid throw cover. Used approx. 1 yr. Cost $1800. Good condition. Asking $800. Call 828-404-5129 or 828-632-9321, ask for Karen.