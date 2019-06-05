Lail named West Alex. Middle principal

Jacob Lail will be the principal at West Alexander Middle School effective July 2019. Lail has served as the assistant principal at East Alexander Middle School and most recently as an assistant principal at Alexander Central High School.

Lail has a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He has his bachelor’s degree in History, secondary education from Appalachian State University. He taught Advanced Placement (AP) United States History at Alexander Central and social studies at the middle school and high school levels.

“I am beyond excited for this new leadership role. It is truly an honor to lead West Alexander Middle School. They have a tradition of excellence and I look forward to continuing that tradition. I also look forward to building relationships with students, parents, teachers, and community partners. Together we will challenge all students to achieve high levels of success,” commented Lail.

Mr. Lail and his wife, Lindy, live in the Bethlehem Community.