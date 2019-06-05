Vashti Day Celebration, Parade, will have 5K on June 29



The Vashti Volunteer Fire Dept. has announced plans for the Vashti Day Celebration on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with food and fun for the whole family! The Vashti Day Celebration consists of breakfast, lunch, a parade, a waterslide, and a 5K event. The 5K will be at 8 a.m.

Later, the parade will be at 11 a.m. with lineup at Bethel Baptist Church, 2715 Bethel Church Rd., Taylorsville. There is no cost to enter the parade.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Hickory Ridge Bluegrass Band.