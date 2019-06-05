Vashti Day Celebration, Parade, will have 5K on June 29
The Vashti Volunteer Fire Dept. has announced plans for the Vashti Day Celebration on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with food and fun for the whole family! The Vashti Day Celebration consists of breakfast, lunch, a parade, a waterslide, and a 5K event. The 5K will be at 8 a.m.
Later, the parade will be at 11 a.m. with lineup at Bethel Baptist Church, 2715 Bethel Church Rd., Taylorsville. There is no cost to enter the parade.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the Hickory Ridge Bluegrass Band.
For breakfast (7-11 a.m.), there is a choice of a biscuit with choice of meat, a child’s plate, an adult one-meat plate, or an adult three-meat plate (ham, sausage, and bacon). For lunch (11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.), there is a choice of hotdog, hamburger, or cheeseburger, with homemade ice cream available.
5K DETAILS:
The 5K will start at Bethel Baptist Church. Sign-in and day-of registration is from 7:00 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. The 5K begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. Participants will leave the church parking lot and turn right on Bethel Church Rd., left on Lawson Childers Rd., left on Vashti Rd., left again on Bethel Ch. Rd., and reenter the church parking lot to finish. Awards for the top two in each age group (12 & under, 12-40, and over 40) will be awarded immediately following the 5K. Participants may pre-register by visiting www.ultrasignup.com and searching for “Vashti Day 5K,” then click Register, and follow all the steps. Pre-registration ends June 28 at 5:00 p.m. Participants may also print off a copy of the registration packet, fill it out, and bring it to Vashti Volunteer Fire Dept., along with their $20 pre-registration fee. Packet Printout will be posted to the Vashti Day 5K Facebook event page. “Phantom Runners” may purchase an event t-shirt for $10. (This is for people who wish to support Vashti VFD but not necessarily participate in the 5K. If you wish to be a Phantom Runner, and want to make sure your shirt size is available, you may pre-order and pick-up during Vashti Day at the fire department. Contact Coty Fox 828-302-0472 or Cortni Fox 828-352-4072 for questions, information, or to set up an appointment or meet to hand in a pre-registration packet.