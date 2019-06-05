Wayne Brown, 77, of First Avenue Circle SE, Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Wake Forest Medical Center.

Wayne was born December 30, 1941, in Alexander County, the son of the late Lorene Brown Brookshire.

He had worked as a plant manager in the furniture industry and was last employed with Huntington House Furniture before retirement.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Tina Brown of Hickory; a granddaughter, Katie Brown of Hickory; a brother, Ronald Brookshire and wife Brenda of Wilkesboro; nephews, Brian Brookshire and wife Tracy of Siler City, Barry Brookshire and wife Jodi of Maiden, and David Brookshire and wife Marsha of Grundy, Virginia; and a special friend, Eric Parks of Taylorsville.

There are no formal arrangements at this time.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

