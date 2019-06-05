************

YARD SALE – Sat., June 8th, 8 to 12, no early birds. Gas blower, gas edger, wire fed mig welder, arc welder, generator, area heaters, adjustable tow bar, power painter, drills, tailgate grill, small appliances, indoor electric turkey fryer, pictures, holiday decor, kitchen accessories, bedding and more. 180 Glade Creek Drive Taylorsville.

************

YARD SALE for God’s Gang – Sat., June 8, 7 a.m. In the yard of Liberty United Methodist Church parsonage across from the church. 1300 Liberty Church Rd., Hiddenite. This is also a moving sale.