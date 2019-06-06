Alexander Central announces Graduation plans

Ceremony will be held in Varsity Gym

Alexander Central High School made the following announcement on the school’s Twitter Page

The graduation ceremony will be held in the Varsity Gym starting at 7pm. Doors will open at 5pm for those who have a ticket to enter. Each Senior will receive 5 tickets.

Seniors will receive their 5 tickets when they come to graduation practice on Friday.

We will offer overflow seating in the auditorium for those who don’t have a ticket to enter the gym and wish to watch the ceremony via live stream.