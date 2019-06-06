Wayne Lee VanHorn, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Hickory after a period of declining health.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Garlie Lee and Clara Matthews VanHorn. He was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church, loved to tinker with old clocks, and enjoyed listening to music on his juke box.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Martha Valene Echard VanHorn; two step-daughters, Mona Deal of Statesville, and Dana Benfield and husband Bradley of Taylorsville; three brothers, Dwain, Dwight and Jim VanHorn; three sisters, Clara Damoran, Kay Williams, and Gail LaBella; and a grandchild, Ryan Benfield.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Smyrna Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Burial will then follow in the Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Charlie Bob Stewart will be officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

