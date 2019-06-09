Tillet “Gerald” Harrington, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence on June 9, 2019.

Born on July 12, 1929 to the late John B. and Ida Wike Harrington, he was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. Gerald was retired from Broyhill Furniture. He enjoyed watching Braves baseball and playing music with the Dixie Ramblers in his younger days.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret K. Harrington; and three brothers, Edgar, Roby and Millard Harrington.

He is survived by two daughters, Donna Tisi of Taylorsville, and Gloria Chester and husband James of Hickory; a son, Dennis Harrington of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Stacy Harrington and wife Treva, Isreal Harrington and wife Angie, Chris Tisi and fiancée Mandy Ross of Wallhalle, South Carolina, Julie Tisi and fiance’ Derek Warren, and Scarlet Har-rington of Taylorsville; five great-grandchildren, Sage, Gracie, Hallie, Skylar and Mcartney Harrington of Taylorsville; a sister, Dorothy H. Wike of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Salem Lutheran Church on Thursday, June 13, from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m., with the funeral service following at the church at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Reed Shoaff will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the building fund of Salem Lutheran Church, 4005 NC Hwy. 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.