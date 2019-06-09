Todd Mitchell, 54, of Zeb Watts Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence.

Todd was born August 5, 1964, in Alexander County, the son of Jerry K. Mitchell of Hiddenite and Louise Jolly Mitchell of Hiddenite.

He was a concrete refinisher. He was taught by his ex-father-in-law, the late John Rector, to be a professional concrete man. He was of the Baptist faith, was skilled with fixing equipment, and was a great craftsman. He loved to hunt and enjoyed trading, going to thrift stores, flea markets, and yard sales.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Ruby Jolly and Ervin and Blanche Mitchell.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include two daughters, Hailey “Chad” Morgan of Taylorsville, and Cheyanna Mitchell of Taylorsville; a son, Jonathan Mitchell of Hiddenite; a granddaughter, Hadaley Morgan; two brothers, Jeff Mitchell and Leon Mitchell, both of Hiddenite; and numerous other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Doc and wife, Karen, Brenda, Squeak, Monty, Doug, Rodney, Will, Gary, Todd, Rickey, Harry, Trish, and Tylin for the times they spent with Todd and every act of kindness shown to him.

A graveside service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Jolly Cemetery. Rev. Neil George and Rev. Scott Hammer will officiate. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home.

The family requests no food but memorials be made to the Food Pantry in Hiddenite.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Mitchell Family.