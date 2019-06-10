About 30 homes isolated with driveway collapse



Alexander County Emergency Services staff have identified approximately 30 homes that are isolated due to flooded or collapsed driveways. If you have flood damage or are isolated and have not been in contact with emergency personnel, please call Emergency Services at (828) 632-9336 so you can receive assistance.

If you are traveling on Monday, June 10, 2019, there are several roads that have standing water, collapsed bridges, sinkholes, or other issues, so drive with caution and never drive around a barricade.

Over the weekend, Alexander County was placed under a State of Emergency, due to the heavy rain and resulting damage, according to Emergency Services Director Russell Greene. Caldwell and Catawba counties also declared a State of Emergency.

Saturday’s flooding, with additional rain Saturday night, caused several roads to either wash out or remain under water. More rain fell on Sunday, and light rains on Monday.

Affected roads include: Rink Dam Road (two places), Devil’s Track Road, Hubbard Road, Icard Ridge Road, Herman Road, Dover Church Road, Zeb Watts Road, Liledoun Road (both bridges), Willie McLeod Road, Antioch Church Road, Peaceful Lane, Barrett Mountain Road, and Heritage Farm Road.

Emergency Services performed five swift-water rescues since 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, June 9, pulling six individuals from the vehicles that entered flooded territories.

Officials advised motorists to stay off the roadways if at all possible, but use extreme caution if you must travel.

During the height of the flooding, Alexander County 911 Communications was inundated with calls and emergency radio traffic; callers should only dial 911 in an actual emergency.

The Catawba Valley Community College Alexander Center for Education in Taylorsville was closed on Monday, June 10, due to flooding.

According to a press briefing on June 10, Gov. Roy Cooper noted that over 80 swift water rescues had to be performed across the state in the past couple of days.

The state has a Flood Inundation Mapping & Alert Network available at www.fiman.nc.gov and motorists may check road status at https://drivenc.gov.