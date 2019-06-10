Billy Franklin Brown, 81, of Mill Hill Court, Stony Point, passed away June 10, 2019 at Autumn Care of Statesville.

He was born August 3, 1937, in Wilkes County, to the late Clyde and Annie Owens Brown. He was a retired winder who had worked for General Electric.

He is survived by his son, Steve Brown and wife Vickie of Love Valley; a sister, Shirley Crider of Statesville; special friends, the Cook Family; and his beloved cat, Tom, and walking horse, Tuxie.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home. Rev. Mitchell Rash will officiate. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to your favorite charity.

