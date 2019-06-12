Carlton L. Crouch, 86, of Hiddenite, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House, Statesville after an extended illness.

He was born February 9, 1933, in Alexander County, to the late Mr. F. M. Crouch and Mrs. Janie Alexander Crouch. Carlton was a farmer in Hiddenite, and he was a member of Stony Point United Methodist Church. He served in the US Navy and was a member of the Stony Point American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Robbie Sims Crouch, and eight siblings.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Williams of Hiddenite; a son, Thomas Crouch of Hiddenite; a sister; two grandchildren, Mathew “Sparky” Williams (wife Natasha) and Hollie Bowers (husband Raymond “Dusty”); two great-grandchildren, Gunnar Bowers and Nora Williams; and his extended family, Danna and Darrell Robertson, Elisabeth and Ron Turner, and Kristi Robertson.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Stony Point United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev Bill Taylor will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service, at Stony Point United Methodist Church. Military Rites will be provided.

Memorials may be given to the Stony Point Fire Department, PO Box 146, Stony Point, NC 28678; or the Stony Point United Methodist Church, PO Box 120, Stony Point, NC 28678.

