************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

FARM ASSISTANT needed. Heavy lifting involved. Text 828-640-3545.

************

HELP WANTED – Part-time work in Hiddenite area, cleaning hobby building two to four hours per week. Salary is $10/hour. Must be dependable and provide two references. Call 704-798-3742. Hours are flexible.

************

TAYLORSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT is accepting applications for a part-time police officer position. Applicants must have completed BLET or be able to complete BLET in a reasonable time frame. Applicants must be able to work 12-hour, day or night shifts during the week and weekends. Apply in person at the Taylorsville Police Dept., phone 828-632-2218. The Town of Taylorsville is an equal opportunity employer and prohibits discrimination based on race, sex, color, creed, national origin, age or handicap unless a bonafide occupational qualification exists.

************

Millersville Child Development Center now taking applications for a coordinator. Required qualifications: Bachelor’s degree or associate’s degree with two years related experience. For an application or more information, call 828-635-0530.