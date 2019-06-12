Jackie Brown, 71, of Conover, formally of Cleveland, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Jackie was born January 6, 1948, in Moultrie, Georgia, the daughter of Nolie Young Croft of Climax, Georgia, and the late Claude Croft. She had worked as an executive assistant in insurance and was of the Methodist faith.

Including her mother, those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Miche Corner of Cookeville, Tennessee; and a son, Robert Brown of Conover.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Cookeville, Tennessee.

