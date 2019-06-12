Pauline “Polly” Watts McCurry, 89, of Leroy Road, Taylorsville, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Carolina Caring Hospice of Sherrills Ford.

She was born December 2, 1929, in Henrietta, NC, the daughter of the late Milton and Celia Ann Watts.

Polly was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her girls and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mawmaw. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh.

She was a member of Millersville Baptist Church, where she attended until she no longer could. She loved her church and her church family. She had been declining in health for the past several years, and fought the battle of Alzheimer’s disease.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Jim McCurry; brothers, Tilman, Quillen, and Benny; sisters, Minnie, Margaret, Virginia, Grace, Lizzie, and Mamie; a son-in-law, Steve Walker; and a great-granddaughter, Hallie Matney.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Melissa “Lisa” Hall and husband Jeff, Pam Branton and husband Mike, Penny Allison, and Dawn Bowman and husband Bryan; grandchildren, Miranda Hayes and husband Roger, Kisha Barnes and husband Derrick, Shanae Collins, Mindy Comer and Cody Oxentine, Natasha Houston and husband Josh, Kristina Mims and husband Jordy, Caleb Pennell, Callie Pennell and fiancé Josh Lackey, Ashton Walker and husband Clint, and Brandon Bowman and wife Jessica; great-grandchildren, Ella-Grace and Savannah Hayes, Jenner and Addison Barnes, Jaci and Dylan Collins, Luke Street, Madison, Clay and Brent Oxentine, Madison, Devon, Alexis and Braydin Cox, Christopher Herman, Treyton and Shalyn Ikard, and Adam Mims; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Carolina Caring Hospice of Catawba County for taking such good care of Polly.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Millersville Baptist Church. Rev. Bill Orren will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Caleb Pennell, Derrick Barnes, Roger Hayes, Josh Houston, Jordy Mims, and Josh Lackey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Carolina Caring Hospice of Catawba County, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

