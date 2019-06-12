************

ESTATE SALE – June 14 & 15. Lots of Princess House & the animals too, Home Interior, some furniture, collector’s Barbie dolls still in boxes, shoes size 10 & 11, clothes from large to 4X, Coach purses, perfumes, kitchen items & much more! Hwy. 16 South onto Carrigan Rd., follow signs or Liledoun Rd. to Carrigan Rd. Follow signs. 7 AM until both days.

************

HUGE ANNUAL YARD SALE – 23 Earp Lane, Hiddenite (behind school). Antiques, collectibles, clothes, shoes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, toys, tools, books, something for everyone! Fri. & Sat., June 14 & 15, 8 a.m. until. Follow signs.