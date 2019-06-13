Kenith Smythe Jones, Sr., 83, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Valley Nursing Center.

Kenith was born December 18, 1935, in Fayette County, West Virginia, the son of the late George Thomas Jones, Sr. and Inez Blanch Duncan Jones.

He was a US Army veteran who served in Germany as a combat engineer. He had worked as a supervisor for Southern Devices, before retiring, and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading Westerns, was an avid Redskin fan, enjoyed playing golf when he was able, and also enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Joyce Payne Jones; four sisters, Beulah Pemberton, Doris Criss, Natella Blackwell, and infant sister, Carolyn Jones; and a brother, George Jones.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include a daughter, Patricia Jones Carter and husband Larry of Statesville; four sons, Kenny Jones and wife Joan of Taylorsville, Barry Jones and wife Janna of Newton, Timothy Jones and wife Lisa of Taylorsville, and Ricky Jones of Asheville; five grandchildren, Joshua Moore, Caitlin Jones Parkhurst and husband Matt, Ashley Jones, Tyler Jones and wife Tiffany, and Andrew Jones and fiancée Lacey Bruno; four great-grandchildren, RJ, Gracelynn, Jacob, and Ezra; two sisters, Janet Payne and husband Charles of West Virginia, and Drema Gail Gales of Virginia; a brother, William Jones and wife Carol of West Virginia; a sister-in-law, Christine Jones of West Virginia; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church. Rev. Bill Smith and Rev. Ervel Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with flag folding ceremony. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Ken’s sons and grandsons.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you for every act of kindness or visit to our loved one and also to the staff, nurses, and caregivers at Valley Nursing Center.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Jones Family.